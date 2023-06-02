Gardaí appeal for witnesses after pedestrian dies in Co Offaly road crash

Gardaí in Tullamore are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to the incident to come forward. File photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for witnesses to a road safety incident which saw a pedestrian being killed last weekend after being struck by a car in Co Offaly, near the Co Westmeath border.

The pedestrian, a man in his 50s, was fatally injured at about 2am on Sunday after being hit by a vehicle while walking on the R446 road between Moate and Horseleap at Marshbrook.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and the occupants of the car received medical attention, but were not deemed to be seriously injured.

Gardaí in Tullamore are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to come forward.

In particular, investigating gardaí are appealing to anyone who were in the area shortly after the incident occurred to make contact with them, even if they did not witness the collision.

They are also asking any motorists with camera footage (including dashcam), who were travelling on the R446 between Moate and Horseleap at the time, to make it available.

Anyone who witnessed or with information about the crash is asked to contact Tullamore Garda station on (057) 93 27600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.