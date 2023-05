Gardaí said emergency services attended the lake at Killaloe on Wednesday evening following reports of a man getting into difficulty in the water. Photograph: Alan Betson

The body of a man has been recovered from Lough Derg in Co Clare following an incident involving a jet-ski.

In a statement, gardaí said emergency services attended the lake at Killaloe on Wednesday evening following reports of a man getting into difficulty in the water.

Following an extensive search by gardaí, the Killaloe Coastguard, Killaloe/Ballina Search and Rescue and the Killaloe Fire Service, the body was recovered. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

