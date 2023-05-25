Gardaí awaiting postmortem results on woman’s body found in suspicious circumstances in Dundalk

Gardaí are awaiting the results of a postmortem on the body of a woman which was discovered in suspicious circumstances in Dundalk, Co Louth, on Wednesday night.
The woman’s body was discovered in a house on Bridge Street in the town. It is understood she had visible injuries.
Gardaí have preserved the scene and a technical examination is under way.
A Garda statement said: “The postmortem examination will be conducted at a later date and this will determine the course of the Garda investigation.”
It is understood gardaí are currently keeping an open mind on the cause of the woman’s death.