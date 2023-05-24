Ukrainian doctors celebrate graduation from English course at St Vincent’s hospital

A group of 25 Ukrainian doctors celebrated their graduation from a comprehensive English language course at St Vincent’s University Hospital in Dublin on Wednesday.

The course was initiated and developed by hospital consultants Dr John Holian and Prof Hugh Mulcahy, supported by the hospital’s chief executive Michele Tait and delivered by Ukrainian lecturer Prof Oksana Kachurets.

The hospital said the course was set up in response to the significant language barrier faced by Ukrainian doctors arriving in Ireland following the Russian invasion.

“We are thrilled to witness the successful completion of this English course by our talented group of Ukrainian doctors,” said Ms Tait.

READ MORE

“By investing in their language skills and preparing them for the Professional and Linguistic Assessments Board (PLAB) test, we hope to contribute to their future success and enhance their ability to provide the best possible care to our patients.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to our consultants who have dedicated their time and expertise to set up this invaluable course.

“Your initiative and commitment to bridging the language barrier in healthcare is truly commendable, while breaking down barriers and creating a more inclusive and supportive healthcare community.”

Dr Polina Smolovyk, one of the graduates, said: “This course has not only improved our language proficiency but has also instilled in us the confidence and competence to excel in our medical careers.”

Dr Holian said the level of engagement throughout the course was “fantastic and made it a really rewarding experience for us all”.

“We’ve gained a deeper understanding of the challenges faced by Ukrainian doctors who want to practise medicine in Ireland,” he said. “Ultimately, we hope this practical course will benefit them as they strive to become part of the healthcare workforce here.”