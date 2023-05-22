Minister O'Brien made the remarks in the wake of last week’s blockade of a refugee centre at Magowna House in Co Clare - which was lifted at the weekend - and protests about another new centre in Santry, North Dublin. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

People are allowed to protest but not intimidate and blockades of refugee centres are “not appropriate”, Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien has said.

He made the remarks in the wake of last week’s blockade of a refugee centre in Co Clare - which was lifted at the weekend - and protests about another new centre in Santry, North Dublin.

The Government has been scrambling to find accommodation for refugees that have arrived from Ukraine as well as asylum seekers fleeing other countries.

Asked what he would say to people protesting about a new refugee centre in Santry Mr O’Brien replied:

“Our people have had to flee persecution for generations and many of the countries that we went to we weren’t initially welcomed there but we made real impacts in those countries.

“I would say to people that we’re a welcoming nation, we should be, we should continue to be.”

Mr O’Brien said that in places where there are community concerns they will be addressed.

“I would say to people that the blockade or protesting outside of those centres is not appropriate.

“Protest is fine.

“I respect the right to protest but where it is held in an appropriate place and done appropriately.

“People are allowed to protest but they’re not allowed to intimidate.”

Mr O’Brien said Ireland is “doing the right thing”, that conflicts around the world are increasing and people are looking for safety.

“Thankfully we’re in a position as a country to provide that safety and as I said the vast majority of people in this country support what has been done in that space”.

He said there are “challenges” but “every town and village in this country is playing its part... and the vast, vast majority are doing, in my view, a superb job and doing the right thing.”

Fianna Fáil minister Mr O’Brien also played down reported tensions between him and Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman that arose at last week’s Cabinet meeting.

He was said by sources to have “pushed back” against Mr O’Gorman when the Green Party TD repeated a request for assistance from other departments in accommodating refugees.

Speaking to reporters on Monday Mr O’Brien said the Government is “working as a collective” and that he works “very closely” with Mr O’Gorman.

He said that the last 14 to 15 months has seen an extra 100,000 people arriving in Ireland and “we’re duty bound and morally bound to look after those people and we will and we have been able to do that.”

“It hasn’t been without its challenges – no question but every government department is working together.”