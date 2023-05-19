Irish dancing body begins to serve books of evidence in ‘feis-fixing’ review

An Coimisiún Le Rincí Gaelacha (CLRG) sought the external review after allegations of 'feis-fixing' emerged following the leaking of text messages between Irish dancing teachers and adjudicators. Photograph: library image

The world’s largest Irish dancing governing body has begun serving books of evidence to individuals facing a disciplinary hearing in light of allegations of competition fixing.

On Friday, An Coimisiún Le Rincí Gaelacha (CLRG) said it has made “another positive step forward” in addressing the allegations of wrongdoing in Irish dancing competitions.

Cases will be heard by an independent external disciplinary panel in the coming weeks, the CLRG said.

A former senior garda, retired county registrars and practising barristers are among those who have agreed to sit on disciplinary panels to consider the allegations.

“CLRG has developed an enhanced set of disciplinary procedures and practices that allow the external disciplinary panel to hear CLRG disciplinary cases, address the differing degrees of misconduct, account for the international spread of cases to be heard, and permit legal representation,” a statement by the body said.

“Addressing the allegation of wrongdoing that emerged last year remains a key priority for CLRG.”

The body sought the external review after allegations of “feis-fixing” emerged following the leaking of text messages between Irish dancing teachers and adjudicators which appeared to show them trying to secure higher scores for their students competing in the 2019 All-Ireland Championships.

The text messages showed teachers sharing details of the competition age group and competition numbers for their students and asking the judges to look favourably on them.

In a media statement on Friday, the body said a motion was passed at its AGM on Sunday, May 14th, that where an alleged offence occurred prior to February 2021, the individual would not be suspended.

In February 2021, the body added clause 3.2.3(b) to its disciplinary policy, which states that when formal disciplinary procedures against any individual begins, that person “may not make any application to officiate at, or act in any official capacity at, any CLRG registered competition or event until formal disciplinary procedures have concluded”.

However, the passing of this motion at the AGMs means individuals who are alleged to have committed an offence before February 2021 will be able to officiate at CLRG competitions while the disciplinary process is ongoing.

The motion at the AGM followed a recent High Court ruling in a case taken by one of the 44 individuals facing a disciplinary hearing, Irish dancing teacher and adjudicator Amanda Hennigan. Ms Justice Eileen Roberts halted her suspension but ruled that CLRG could proceed with disciplinary hearings over the allegations.

Ms Hennigan denied allegations of competition fixing, arguing that “no favouritism was sought or provided” for her dancer after she sent a text message to a judge at the 2019 All-Ireland Championships telling him she would “appreciate anything you can do” for one of her students.

In Friday’s statement, the governing body said: “CLRG has faced a number of legal challenges concerning the application of article 3.2.2(b). In one recent legal challenge, the High Court determined 3.2.2(b) could not be applied retroactively.

“The decision to rescind its application was taken as continuing to contest legal challenges will place CLRG [in] severe financial difficulty.”