Navan assault: Harris speaks to family of schoolboy attacked

A Garda investigation is under way into the assault of a schoolboy in Navan, Co Meath

Minister for Justice Simon Harris has spoken to the family of the schoolboy assaulted in Navan, Co Meath, and has condemned the “unacceptable” attack.

A spokeswoman for the Minister said Mr Harris spoke to the family on Wednesday night and shared his horror at the very brutal attack the young man suffered.

“There is an ongoing Garda investigation under way. However, it is clear the young man suffered significant injuries from a co-ordinated attack. That is unacceptable and should not happen to any person,” Mr Harris said.

The family has described the incident as “horrific and wrong”.

One member of his family said: “No 14-year-old should be beaten like that for anything at all, especially because of who he is. He is only a child and it happened across the road from a family member, where he was trying to get to.

“We are shocked, horrified and upset at what can happen in this day and age. It was a number of people against one boy, while others filmed it and posted it online. That is horrific and wrong.” They added that they hoped no other child “suffers like this”.

The assault took place on Monday at around 2.30pm. The teenager suffered concussion, broken teeth and extensive bruising in the attack, which also left him with a shoe print on his forehead. The incident was filmed and shared online.

The young man was only yards away from a family member’s house to where he tried to crawl to safety amid blows from a group of teenagers.

Gardaí are appealing to those with information to contact Navan Garda station.

The Louth and Meath Education and Training Board (LMETB) said “significant disciplinary proceedings” have been initiated at school level.

Speaking on Thursday, Independent Cllr Nick Killian, a member of the LMETB, said: “People are just appalled, really shocked by it, that young people could do that to each other. And that’s been the general reaction.

“That young man could have been seriously hurt and seriously injured and left with life threatening injuries. And people have to realise that that type of behaviour is just unacceptable,” Mr Killian said.

“Our hearts go out to him and his family, who are obviously suffering as a result of it.

“The schools themselves are working hard to try and point out that situations like this are unacceptable. And the vast majority of students obviously take heed and take care,” Mr Killian added.

Senator Mary Seery-Kearney, Fine Gael’s Seanad spokesperson on children, said: “We saw a defenceless young person being kicked and punched on the ground ... What happened is horrific.

“The filming of it and the posting of that online ... dehumanised and amplifies the violence,” she said.

Mayor of Navan Edward Fennessy said the community was “in shock”.

“Those responsible for what can only be described as a hate crime, must be held accountable for their actions.

“No person, not least a child should be subjected to such savagery. We condemn it in the strongest possible terms.

“Our thoughts are with the victim and their family. Recovery is what’s important now. The best care the state has to offer must be made available to the child.”