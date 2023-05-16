Family fear Irish man missing in Switzerland ‘swept away’ by river

The family of an Irish man missing in Switzerland fear he may have been swept away by a strong river current.

Justin Flannery (26), from Co Sligo, was reported missing last Friday while travelling in the Lauterbrunnen area of the Swiss Alps.

Members of his family have travelled to Switzerland to assist the search effort. Justin’s twin, Jonathan Flannery, said it was suspected that his brother may have been “swept away” by a river.

In a post on a GoFundMe page, attempting to raise funds to assist the search, he said the family were informed that specialist sonar equipment may be needed to search the river.

READ MORE

Mr Flannery said a 10 strong police team had searched the river on foot, on the water and using a drone. He said relatives at the scene had been warned to be “very careful” near the water, as the current was very strong and the water was “extremely cold”.

“Due to the law and insurance policies we are not allowed to join their search teams,” he said.

Jonathan Flannery said Swiss authorities were currently seeking and examining CCTV footage from the area. The search team was also seeking to source “a scanning device” to search the bottom of a lake and would know more about this possibility in the coming days, he said.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Foreign Affairs said it was aware of the case and was providing consular assistance to the Flannery family. “As with all consular cases, the department does not comment on the details of any specific case.”