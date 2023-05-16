Charleville seeks urgent safety upgrades after string of pedestrian deaths on main street

The N20 in Charleville runs through the town's main street, leading for calls to improve safety and bypass the town. Photograph: Google Streetview

Cork County Council has been urged to immediately upgrade pedestrian crossings in Charleville, Co Cork and to progress the provision of a bypass following the death on Monday of the fifth pedestrian to be killed in the past 20 years while crossing the town’s main street.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Ian Doyle said he had raised the issue at Monday’s North Committee meeting of Cork County Council following the death of Patrick Galvin (82) while crossing Main Street in Charleville last month, only for another pedestrian to be killed in similar circumstances on Monday afternoon.

The 70-year-old woman, who hasn’t been named until all next of kin are notified but was from the locality, was fatally injured in a collision with a truck while crossing Main Street in Charleville at approximately 3.45pm on Monday afternoon, according to the Garda Press Office.

“This accident is a carbon copy of what happened to Pat Galvin last month – he was struck as he was crossing the Main Street and, sadly, they are not the only such fatal accidents on Main Street. We have had at least three others over the last 20 years in almost identical circumstances,” said Mr Doyle

John Ryan (94) from Ballyshonakin, Effin, Co Limerick died at Cork University Hospital on February 10th, 2004, after being struck by a lorry while crossing Main St, while Kathleen O’Sullivan (75) from Milford also died in similar circumstances on December 28th, 2008.

More recently, Eddie Goggin (83) from Beech Avenue, Brindle Hill in Charleville, was crossing Main Street in the town just before 11am on September 23rd, 2020, when he was struck by a truck as he crossed the road just yards away from a pedestrian crossing in the town

Mr Doyle said Monday’s tragedy highlights yet again the need for an upgrade of the town’s five pedestrian crossings with better signage, tabletop ramps and the introduction of a stop/go system rather than just flashing lights, which is the case with three of the existing pedestrian crossings.

“Speed isn’t a factor but unfortunately people are crossing in front of lorries that are stopped but there’s a blind spot where drivers can’t see what’s below them and they pull off without realising somebody is crossing the road in front of their vehicle – it’s just so tragic,” he said.

According to Mr Doyle, the most recent figures from Transport Infrastructure Ireland show that 15,000 vehicles a day pass through Charleville and a bypass or local relief road would reduce these numbers hugely and make the centre of town a lot safer place for pedestrians.

“I know there are plans to upgrade the entire N20 but even with the best will in the world, that’s at least ten years away and is going to cost €1 billion. A bypass of Charleville could be developed for small money in comparison, to take the HGVs out of town and make it a much safer place.”

Gardaí closed off the N20 at Main Street in Charleville and put diversions in place as the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.