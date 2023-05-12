Gardaí investigate violent clashes at Dublin city migrant camp

A screengrab from social media video shows the scene in the Sandwith Street area of Dublin on Thursday evening

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing after a violent altercation took place at a migrant camp in Dublin city centre on Thursday evening.

Footage emerged on social media of clashes between residents sleeping in tents and a group of people that approached the camp located off Sandwith Street, Dublin 2.

In the video, a man can be seen swinging a large pole at a number of people before being physically confronted. According to sources present at the time, at least two people were injured. No arrests have been made but gardaí at Pearse Street station are looking into the incident.

Additional material on social media suggests that a follow-up gathering was possible. When asked if gardaí planned to be present at the camp to prevent further violence, a Garda source said: “Social media activity is monitored and we will act accordingly.”

“Gardaí attended an incident that occurred at Sandwith Street on Thursday and no formal complaints were made,” read a Garda statement.

“Gardaí are aware of footage being circulated on social media which occurred in the Sandwith Street area and an investigation into this incident is being carried out at Pearse Street Garda station.”

It is understood that the migrant camp was set up during the May bank holiday weekend. According to local homeless outreach services, a number of asylum seekers who were sleeping on the main road on Lower Mount Street in the vicinity of the nearby International Protection Office decided to move to an alley off Sandwith Street for safety reasons after incidents of intimidating behaviour from passers-by. There are no more than 10 asylum seekers staying in the camp.

Elizabeth Watson, a local Fianna Fáil representative, described the situation as “complex” and said the local community was “concerned” about the camp and the violence. “Everyone is at risk, the people in the site who are vulnerable and others in the community who are vulnerable,” said Ms Watson. “We have a lot of older people, families, children and that’s quite frightening for it [the camp] to be in close proximity to them and their home.”

Mannix Flynn, an Independent councillor representing the south-east inner city, called for “balance” and for those living in the tented camp to be “protected”.

“We don’t want to see a large force of gardaí having to protect these people,” said Mr Flynn.