Man (42) shot in stomach on Glasheen Rd in Cork early this morning

Gardaí have begun an investigation into a shooting incident in Cork early this morning which has left a 42-year-old man in hospital.

The incident happened shortly after 5am as the man was walking to his car near the Maxol garage on the Glasheen Road on the city’s southside when he was shot in the abdomen.

The man, who is originally from the Blarney Street area of Cork’s northside, was able to drive himself to nearby Cork University Hospital and he presented at the emergency department.

It is understood that the man told staff that he had been shot while walking to his car on Glasheen Road just moments earlier before he collapsed and was rushed into surgery. Gardaí say he is in a stable condition.

Gardaí were alerted and senior detectives are currently meeting in conference at Togher Garda station to co-ordinate their investigation into the incident.

Gardaí have cordoned off the scene and technical experts have begun a forensic examination of the area to see if they can recover any items which may assist them in their investigation.

It is unclear at this stage how many times the victim was shot and whether he was shot by a lone gunman or whether more than one person was involved in the shooting.

Gardaí have begun harvesting CCTV footage in the Glasheen Road area in a bid to try to identify the culprit and establish how they came and left the scene of the shooting.

Garda sources say that they are keeping an open mind on the shooting as the victim is not known to them and they are trying to establish why he was targeted.

They have appealed to anyone who was in the Glasheen Road area between 5am and 5.30am and may have seen anything to contact them at Togher Garda station on 021-4947120.

They are particularly anxious to speak to any passing motorists including taxi drivers who were driving along Glasheen Road or the Wilton Road may have dash camera footage to contact them.