Derry manager Rory Gallagher addresses ‘serious allegations’ made by his ex-wife on social media

The Derry GAA manager Rory Gallagher has addressed “very serious allegations” made against him by his ex-wife in a social media post.

In a statement on Thursday, Mr Gallagher said “allegations against me have been investigated and dealt with by the relevant authorities”.

He was responding to a Facebook post by his former wife Nicola Gallagher, which alleged she had suffered a litany of violent attacks by Mr Gallagher over more than two decades.

One of the GAA’s most high-profile managers, Mr Gallagher steered Derry to an Ulster football title and the All-Ireland semi-final last year.

The team is due to take on Armagh in this year’s Ulster final in Clones on Sunday.

It is understood gardaí are aware of the social media post and engagement has taken place with an individual around it. In a statement An Garda Síochána said it does not comment on material posted online.

In a statement released by Logan and Corry Solicitors, Mr Gallagher said he had been “made aware of a social media post by my estranged wife Nicola Gallagher in which she has made a number of very serious allegations against me”.

He said their marriage had broken down over four years ago and “those closest to our family are well aware of the reasons for the breakdown of our marriage and the continued issues we have faced since that time.

“Allegations against me have been investigated and dealt with by the relevant authorities.

“My focus over the past four years has been to protect our children from the ongoing turmoil in our family.

“I have left this matter in the hands of my legal team and ask that the privacy of our family is respected at this time,” he said.

The Irish Times has sought a response from GAA headquarters in Dublin.