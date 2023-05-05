Sarah McInerney rules herself out of Late Late Show job

Ms McInerney said Ryan Tubridy had done an 'exceptional job' and wished his successor good luck. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill / The Irish Times

RTÉ's Sarah McInerney has ruled herself out as the next potential host of the Late Late Show, saying she wants to remain at the centre of RTÉ's political coverage for the next election.

“Though the prospect of grilling young children over their toy choices every December would be enticing, I let RTÉ management know a couple of weeks ago that I wouldn’t be throwing my hat in the ring,” a statement posted on the broadcaster’s Twitter said.

“There’s an election coming, maybe next year. Prime Time and Drivetime will be at the centre of RTÉ's coverage,” she said, adding: “Like all political nerds, I can’t wait.”

Ms McInerney said Ryan Tubridy had done an “exceptional job” and wished his successor good luck.

Ryan Tubridy announced last March he would step down from the show at the end of May. He will continue to present his radio show on weekday mornings on RTÉ Radio 1.

He will preside over his final edition on May 26th.

Other names mentioned in connection with the position include Claire Byrne, Miriam O’Callaghan and Brendan O’Connor, who are all familiar to RTÉ audiences and have substantial, wide-ranging broadcasting experience.

However, both Claire Byrne and Miriam O’Callaghan have also ruled themselves out of the running to take over the show recently.

“I have a young family, a busy home life and a full time radio job that I love, and right now, that is enough for me,” Ms Byrne said in a post on her Instagram account.

The show “should be presented by someone who can give it the time and dedication that it deserves”, she said.

Miriam O’Callaghan ruled herself out as the next potential host of the Late Late Show in late March, saying she is “not throwing my hat into the ring to be considered”.

RTÉ has indicated an announcement about a successor will be made “later in the summer”.