I could win US election ‘three times’, says Donald Trump on Doonbeg visit

Former US president Donald Trump on the course at Trump International Golf Links & Hotel in Doonbeg, Co Clare, on Thursday. Photograph: Cillian Sherlock/PA Wire

Former US president Donald Trump says he is confident of beating Joe Biden in the next US election.

Leaving his hotel in Co Clare on Thursday to play a round of golf at the adjoining course, he said when asked if he was confident he could defeat Mr Biden: “I could win it three times.”

Mr Trump was wearing a Make America Great Again (Maga) hat.

He was accompanied by his son Eric as well as members of the US secret service as he departed in a golf buggy.

After his round of golf at Trump International Golf Links & Hotel in Doonbeg, Mr Trump is due to leave Ireland this evening after his private business visit. - PA

