I could win US election ‘three times’, says Donald Trump on Doonbeg visit

Former president upbeat about chances of beating Joe Biden as he continues Clare visit

Former US president Donald Trump on the course at Trump International Golf Links & Hotel in Doonbeg, Co Clare, on Thursday. Photograph: Cillian Sherlock/PA Wire

Thu May 4 2023 - 10:09

Former US president Donald Trump says he is confident of beating Joe Biden in the next US election.

Leaving his hotel in Co Clare on Thursday to play a round of golf at the adjoining course, he said when asked if he was confident he could defeat Mr Biden: “I could win it three times.”

Mr Trump was wearing a Make America Great Again (Maga) hat.

He was accompanied by his son Eric as well as members of the US secret service as he departed in a golf buggy.

After his round of golf at Trump International Golf Links & Hotel in Doonbeg, Mr Trump is due to leave Ireland this evening after his private business visit. - PA

