Brian Hobbs (21), Whitehall – ‘He had grown into a fine young man, full of charm and the chat’

The inquests into the deaths of the 48 young people who died in the Stardust fire in Artane, Dublin in 1981 feature pen portraits of each of the deceased by, read by bereaved family members. Find all of the portraits and more coverage here.

When my brother was born my Mam ... brought him home and placed him in my arms – I was 14 – and she asked me, ‘What shall we call him?’ I just said Brian. That day was the beginning of my role as Mammy Pat.

Around the time of his Inter Cert exams, he started getting restless, wanting to leave school. Brian chose a course on catering with ANCO and was accepted in Rockwell hotel and catering college in Tipperary.

When he finished he was sought after to join a catering team going to Zurich ... Life was good for him.

He celebrated his 21st birthday in Zurich on 11th November 1980. One of the gifts he received was a handmade, leather belt with the letter ‘B’ as the buckle. Brian finished ... in Zurich in December and returned home.

In a very short time, he had secured a job in Sachs hotel in Donnybrook. Brian had grown into a fine young man: good-looking, full of charm, the chat, very confident. He loved his clothes and to look well.

My mam and dad were in the Stardust complex that night in the Lantern Rooms ... the smell of smoke was mentioned and the lady who had collected [them] said she would drop them home. Mam and Dad took the lift not knowing Brian was there.

Next morning, I rang Mam and we talked about the fire and how happy they were to be home safely. Mam mentioned Brian had not come home but we both thought he had worked late and had an all-nighter.

As the morning wore on, I got an uneasy feeling. I rang Peter with my concerns. Peter rang Brian’s work which said that Brian had gone to the Stardust ... By late morning Peter, with my sister Ann and her husband Victor started visiting all the hospitals.

It was suggested they go to the morgue. Each body, or what was left of each person, was laid out row by row on black bags with a number. Brian was number 29.

When we arrived in my family home that evening ... the News started, and Brian’s name came up on the screen. My dad just started to wail and scream, “NO! NO! NO!”. Mam just stayed in stunned silence.

Mam and Dad wanted to see Brian at the removal, but I had to tell them that the coffin was closed as Brian’s face was badly bruised. Mam accepted this..My Dad did not accept it. He really wanted to see Brian. Such lies I told at that time to both my parents.

There was a sadness about us all that was to stay and cause a huge chasm in most of my family members ... manifested in alcohol abuse, mental-health issues and early death for some.

It is important for me to find closure for my family – some answers and, finally, justice. Remembering today the Hobbs family who are not with us any more: Thomas, Marie, Anthony, John, Peter, Ann, Gerard and of course Brian.