Met Éireann forecast shows hopes for sun for May bank holiday weekend

May bank holiday weekend is likely to see a mix of light rain, cloud and sunshine. Photograph: Tom Honan

Met Éireann has said the May bank holiday weekend is likely to see a mix of light rain, cloud and sunshine, with temperatures reaching highs of between 15 and 18 degrees.

Outbreaks of rain are forecast for Thursday, moving across the country from the southwest. The forecaster said the highest temperatures will be between 10 and 14 degrees.

Friday is to see scattered showers in the western half of the country, with counties in the east seeing brighter weather and sunnier spells.

Met Éireann has said the highest temperatures will be between 15 and 18 degrees during the day.

Friday night will be cloudy with rain showers coming in from the west of the country, as temperatures drop to lows of nine degrees.

The forecast for Saturday is for a cloudy day with some rain and drizzle, followed by sunnier weather later in the day.

Met Éireann said temperatures may reach up to 15 and 18 degrees, with light winds expected.

The current outlook for Sunday and Monday indicates a mix of cloud, rain and some sunshine. There will be scattered rain showers between sunnier periods, with highest temperatures again expected to be between 14 and 18 degrees.