People in Border areas set to get emergency phone test ‘alert’

A test alert message will be sent to all mobile phones and devices across Britain and Northern Ireland on Sunday between 3pm and 4pm

Road users travelling in Border counties on Sunday are being advised not to panic if they see an emergency “alert” message pop up on their phone this afternoon.

A new UK emergency alert system will send a test alert message to all mobile phones and devices across Britain and Northern Ireland on Sunday.

As part of the test messaging alert, phones will sound a loud alarm and may vibrate and flash to flag the incoming emergency message. The alert will issue between 3pm and 4pm on Sunday and is for testing purposes only.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) said members of the public do not need to take any action.

Mobile phone customers near Border areas in Ireland who roam on to a UK mobile phone network between 3pm and 4pm on Sunday will receive the alert/message. Mobile phone customers on networks based in Ireland will not receive the message.

The UK system is designed to warn members of the public of life-threatening emergencies such as extreme weather, flooding or fires.

The RSA issued the following advice to road users if they get the alert while travelling on Sunday:

Do not be alarmed or startled if your phone makes a loud alarm sound, vibrates and flashes to flag the incoming test message.

Do not read or otherwise respond to an emergency alert while driving or riding a motorcycle.

If driving, continue to drive and do not respond to the noise or attempt to pick up the mobile phone and deal with the message.

Drivers are reminded never to use their mobile phones while driving. You either turn it off, switch it to airplane mode, put it on silent or simply put it out of sight.

In a real-time emergency, you should find somewhere safe and legal to pull over and read the message, the RSA said.