Man in his 20s dies in single road traffic collision in Sligo

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal single road traffic collision in Co Sligo on Saturday. A man in his early 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Garda, the single car collision occurred early on Saturday morning on a local road at Rathbraughan, on the outskirts of Sligo town. The deceased was taken to the mortuary at Sligo University Hospital where a postmortem examination will be carried out.

Garda forensic collision investigators have examined the scene and the car, and the road has been reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses. They are also appealing to anyone with camera footage (including dashcam) from the scene at Rathbraughan, Sligo to make it available to them. Anyone with information can contact Sligo Garda station at 071 9157000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any Garda station.