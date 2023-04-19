‘He has sustained massive burns’: Family of man (41) injured in Cork industrial accident say he is fighting for his life

The family of the man injured in the accident in Carrigtwohill in east Cork asked people to pray for their relative whom they revealed is on life support at Cork University Hospital. Photograph: Google Street View

Trade union Siptu has requested an urgent meeting with management of an American-owned multinational to discuss safety concerns following an industrial accident at one of the company’s plants which has left a 41-year-old man fighting for his life.

Siptu called on Stryker management to meet with its representatives as the family of the man injured in the accident at the company’s plant at Anngrove Industrial Estate in Carrigtwohill in east Cork asked people to pray for their relative whom they revealed is on life support at Cork University Hospital.

A spokesperson for the family of the injured man contacted the Neil Prendeville Show on Cork’s Red FM on Wednesday after a discussion about the accident which happened at approximately 1pm on Tuesday and which two people being injured including the 41 year old from east Cork.

“I am writing with a heavy heart as our family received the worst news, yesterday afternoon, in connection with the accident at the Stryker plant at lunchtime. A close family member was the chap who was very seriously injured during the incident, and he has sustained massive burns.”

Stressing that they didn’t want to divulge any personal details about their relative, the letter writer asked that the people of Cork and beyond would keep their relative in their thoughts and in their prayers as he fights for his life in CUH after undergoing surgery.

He is a kind, mild mannered, family man, 41 years old, with a loving wife, a baby, a young child, and a stepson - who are his world. He was living the perfect life until 1 o’clock, yesterday.’ — Family of man injured in workplace accident in Cork

“I would like to ask the good people of Cork and beyond, for their heartfelt prayers. He is a kind, mild mannered family man, 41 years old, with a loving wife, a baby, a young child, and a stepson – who are his world. He was living the perfect life until 1 o’clock, yesterday.

“His devoted parents, wife and siblings are devastated and keeping vigil at the hospital. He was in surgery until late last night and is on life support. Our extended family are heartbroken and feel helpless at this shocking turn of events.

“I just wanted to put the human side of the story out there, so that your listeners might keep him in their thoughts and prayers, that he will pull through, as all we have is hope and prayer,” said the writer in the letter which was read out on air by Mr Prendeville.

It’s understood that the 41 year old man who was seriously injured, was working on changing a vent on the roof of one of the plants at Anngrove when he was caught up in what appeared to be a explosion and he suffered serious and extensive burn injuries.

SIPTU won the right to represent staff at Stryker in Carrigtwohill following a ruling by the Labour Court in 2019 and yesterday SIPTU members expressed “their deepest sympathies to two workers who were seriously injured at the Stryker plant at Anngrove in Carrigtwohill, Co Cork, yesterday.”

SIPTU Sector Organiser, Neil McGowan said on Wednesday: “The two workers and their families are uppermost in our thoughts and all SIPTU members at the plant wish them a speedy and full recovery from the serious injuries they suffered.

Mr McGowan said that SIPTU was awaiting the results of an investigation into the accident by the Health and Safety Authority which confirmed on Tuesday that it had been alerted about the investigation and its inspectors had launched an investigation into what happened.

He added: “We have today written to management seeking an urgent meeting to discuss the safety concerns of workers on the three Stryker sites in Carrigtwohill. We want to ensure that the best safety systems possible are in place across the sites.”

Earlier on Tuesday afternoon, Cork County Council confirmed that Midleton Fire Brigade received a call to assist with a medical emergency at Stryker’s plant at the Anngrove IDA Business Park in Carrigtwohill at 1.09pm on Tuesday.

According to Cork County Council, it was reported that one person had suffered burns while working on equipment that was located on the roof and that the fire was out. One fire appliance and an emergency tender responded from Midleton Fire Station, said the council in its statement.