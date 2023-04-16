Two-week farm vehicle inspection campaign set to focus on use of tractors and quad bikes

The fatalities associated with tractors saw 10 farm deaths of people aged more than 65 years in five years. Photograph: Carlos Gil/Getty Images

A two-week farm vehicle inspection campaign begins on Monday, with inspectors from the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) set to focus on the use of tractors and quad bikes.

There were 34 vehicle-related deaths on farms over the past five years, of which 18 involved tractors and four involved quad bikes.

The fatalities associated with tractors saw 10 farm deaths of people aged more than 65 years, while the quad bike fatalities involved two children and two people aged more than 60 years.

“We’re running this inspection campaign primarily to encourage farmers to take time to plan for the safe use of tractors and machinery ahead of the busy silage harvesting season,” said senior HSA inspector Pat Griffin. Training and the proper maintenance of machinery were vital, he said.

New regulations that come into force in November will require training and personal protection equipment for people using quad bikes in all workplaces. The HSA inspectors will be offering guidance over the coming two weeks to farmers in relation to the new regulations.

The majority of injuries and fatalities with tractors, quad bikes, and farm machinery involve a combination of operator error, poor maintenance procedures and a lack of training, combined with the presence of children or elderly people near work activity, according to the HSA.