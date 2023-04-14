Biden visits Knock shrine ahead of public speech in Ballina on final day of Irish visit

Here’s the schedule for Day Three of President Biden’s Irish visit:

Arrives in Knock airport around lunchtime

Attends the Sanctuary of our Lady of Knock with private prayer at the Apparition Chapel

Visits at the Mayo-Roscommon Hospice in Castlebar, scheduled for 3.30pm

Stops at the North Mayo Heritage and Genealogical Centre in Crossmolina.

Delivers a speech outside Saint Muredach’s Cathedral, Ballina, scheduled for 9:15pm

Flies back to Dublin before departing Ireland in the early hours.

This is Simon Carswell handing over to my colleague Conor Pope who will bring you coverage of all the remaining events from President Biden’s visit to Co Mayo, including the live reporting of his speech at St Muredach’s Cathedral in Ballina later tonight.

Girl who almost hit Joe Biden with a sliotar: ‘It was such a bad shot’

‘They’re calling her Lee Hurley Oswald,’ says father of 11-year-old camogie player Lucy Bourke

US President Joe Biden and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar watch a Camogie game at Farmleigh House, Phoenix Park in Dublin, Ireland.(Photo by Niall Carson - Pool/Getty Images)

US president Joe Biden’s security teams may have made exhaustive advance searches of manholes and rooftops and buildings where he was going to be travelling in Ireland, but they didn’t factor in a possible concussion to the presidential cranium from a belt of a sliotar, writes Rosita Boland.

On Thursday afternoon, during the president’s visit to Farmleigh in Dublin with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Lucy Bourke (11) hit a ball with her camogie stick that passed uncomfortably close to Biden’s person. All manner of cameras, including television ones, captured the sequence of events, which swiftly did the rounds on social media.

“They’re calling her Lee Hurley Oswald,” Willie Bourke, Lucy’s father, revealed over the phone on Friday, in reference to Lee Harvey Oswald, who is believed to have shot then US president John F Kennedy in Dallas in 1963.

Ahead of his visit to Ballina later, the White House has posted this video on Mayo, Louth and President Biden’s connections with the two counties...

My trip home to Ireland embodied céad míle fáilte – a hundred thousand welcomes.



It’s been great to see so many old friends and family – and make some new ones.



Like my Grandfather used to say: “If you're lucky enough to be Irish, you're lucky enough.” pic.twitter.com/cgXDMQkPRn — President Biden (@POTUS) April 14, 2023

‘His hatred of the UK has hardly been concealed’: how British press has covered Biden’s visit

A mixture of scorn and suspicion has marked the reaction in some quarters of the British media to US president Joe Biden’s visit to Ireland, reports Ronan McGreevy.

A cartoon in The Times by Peter Brookes harked back to the most dated Irish stereotypes. It is shows President Joe Biden dressed as a leprechaun dancing an Irish jig with a pint of Guinness in his hands.

This will be news to the avowedly teetotal American president who, for once when a famous visitor comes to Ireland, did not pose with a pint of Guinness in his hands. The Irish journalist Philip Nolan tweeted at Brookes: “Punch called. They want you back in 1867.”

Biden visits the Apparition Chapel at Knock Shrine

Father Richard Gibbons, parish priest at Knock, and US President Joe Biden share an umbrella as Mr Biden touches the original stone from the apparition gable in the rain during a visit to Knock Shrine on the last day of a four-day trip to Northern Ireland and the Republic. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)

In Knock, President Biden inspected the Apparition chapel and touched the bricks of the original gable wall of the church where the Virgin Mary appeared in 1879. He was accompanied by Fr Richard Gibbons, the parish priest and rector of the Knock Shrine. In visiting the site, Mr Biden joins two former popes, Pope John Paul II and Pope Francis who visited in 1979 and 2018 respectively, and Mother Teresa, who visited in 1993. In 2021 Pope Francis recognised the pilgrimage site as an International Marian and Eucharistic Shrine. On the visit, Mr Biden was accompanied by his son Hunter and his sister, Valerie Biden Owens.

Biden at the Knock shrine

US President Joe Biden speaks with Father Richard Gibbons in front of the mosaic as he visits Knock Shrine on the last day of a four-day trip to Northern Ireland and Ireland. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)

The latest “travel pool report” from the White House press corps reports on President Biden’s drive to Knock:

“Crowds of people were gathered along the road to watch the motorcade go by, some waving Irish and American flags. There was a huge gathering near the entrance. ‘Welcome Home Joe,” read one sign.”

The President entered the Knock Basilica at 2:55pm, the report says. The church was described as “a large mosaic depicting the apparition.” He spoke to officials and then walked through the Basilica with Fr Richard Gibbons, parish priest and rector of The Sanctuary of Our Lady Knock who was pointing out details, including the Stations of the Cross. “The two looked up at the mosaic. At one point they laughed together,” writes the White House pool reporter Catherine Lucey of The Wall Street Journal.

Biden’s Mayo ancestry

The White House has released some biographical detail on President Biden’s ancestors from Co Mayo via the US press reporting pool. His great-great-grandparents were Patrick Blewitt and Catherine Scanlon. Patrick was born on April 5th, 1832 in Ballina. He was educated in Ireland and was “well versed in civil engineering and surveying.” In 1857 he married Catherine, who was born around 1840 in Ireland. Catherine was the daughter of Anthony and Honora Scanlon who was stationed in Killala Bay, Co Mayo.

Mr Biden’s great-great-great-grandparent Edward Blewitt was born around 1803 in Ireland and lived in Mayo. By 1848 he served as the head overseer in the Ballina Poor Law Union. The Ballina Dispensary is the only part of the workhouse complex that is still standing. Edward and his wife Mary Mulderg emigrated to the United States on the Excelsior in January 1851 when they landed in New York. Upon his arrival in Pennsylvania, he assisted in the planning and layout of the city of Scranton, the sister city to Ballina.

Today, the US president will meet distant relatives who live in Ballina, including his third cousin Brendan Blewitt, and his children Joe and Laurita, who is married to GAA commentator Joe Brolly.

Transport minister Eamon Ryan speaks to reporters, as US President Joe Biden arrives at Ireland West Airport Knock, in County Mayo, on the last day of his visit to the island of Ireland. Picture date: Friday April 14, 2023.

Among those who greeted President Biden at Knock airport were Minister for the Environment and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, Sinn Féin TD Rose Conway Walsh, Mayo County Council cathaoirleach Seamus Weir and Arthur French, chairman of Ireland West Airport Knock.

Biden arrives at Knock Shrine

President Biden is being shown around the Basilica at the Sanctuary of Our Lady Knock by Fr Richard Gibbons, the parish priest at Knock. Our colleague Patsy McGarry, Religious Affairs Correspondent, has written this feature on how Biden says his Catholicism is a “private matter” but runs to the core of his political ideology. More here.

From our colleague at RTE, Joe Mag Raollaigh...

Fr Richard Gibbons shows @POTUS Joe Biden around The altar of Knock Basilica #bidenvisit #rtenews pic.twitter.com/GJxoFi1NXA — Joe Mag Raollaigh (@joemagraollaigh) April 14, 2023

US President Joe Biden is welcomed as he arrives at Ireland West Airport Knock in Co Mayo on the last day of his visit to the island of Ireland.

Can Biden end the Mayo curse?

President Biden was asked by ex-Mayo footballer and now Fine Gael TD Alan Dillon to “say a little prayer” at Knock Shrine that Mayo will bring home Sam Maguire in 2023. More on the famous curse here.

- from Ronan McGreevy at Knock airport

US President Joe Biden disembarks from an aircraft after landing at Ireland West airport, on April 14, 2023, on the last day of a four day trip to Northern Ireland and Ireland. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Nice silhouetted photo (taken by Jim Watson of the AFP wire service) of US President Joe Biden against the Co Mayo sky after his arrival at Ireland West airport ahead of the first stop of his final day in Ireland. Mr Biden, the second Catholic to be elected US president, is on his way to the Knock Shrine.

Marine One and Air Force One at ⁦@Irelandwest⁩ pic.twitter.com/EOQtNmgP4E — Ronan McGreevy (@RMcGreevy1301) April 14, 2023

Inside Politics podcast: Biden in Ireland

The latest Inside Politics podcast from The Irish Times has just dropped looking at whether President Biden got the balance right on his visit to Ireland and the surprising comments he made about the end of his political career in his Houses of the Oireachtas. Political Editor Pat Leahy speaks to Martin Wall, Washington Correspondent, and me about the eighth Irish visit by a sitting US president. Click here to listen.

This is Simon Carswell taking over from Jennifer Cosgrove on the live blog. I will be following the US president’s stops around Co Mayo with our colleague Conor Pope taking over later.

Stay tuned for President Biden’s arrival at the Knock Shrine.

US president Joe Biden has arrived in the west of Ireland.

Air Force One at Knock airport. (Photo: Ronan McGreevy)

From our reporter Ronan McGreevy on the ground at the airport in Knock...

Air Force One touched down at Ireland West Airport just before 2.15pm, nearly an hour behind schedule.

He will travel by motorcade to Knock Shrine where he will pay a short private visit.

Among those greeting him at Ireland West Airport are local minister Dara Calleary, TD Michael Ring and the Irish ambassador to the US Geraldine Byrne Nason.

Mr Biden and his team were treated to a banquet in Dublin Castle last night. On the menu were Lambay Island crab cakes, which were ready to cook and the saddles of Wexford lamb had been prepped for the oven, writes Marie-Claire Digby

Mr Biden is welcomed by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at the official banquet dinner at Dublin Castle. Photograph: Julien Behal/Irish Government/ Getty Images

All set at ⁦@Irelandwest⁩ for the arrival of @potus in the next few minutes pic.twitter.com/VN6jtq8dwb — Ronan McGreevy (@RMcGreevy1301) April 14, 2023

Senator Rebecca Moynihan was in Leinster House for Mr Biden’s address in the Dáil on Thursday accompanied by a very special guest.

The plan was for her eight-week-old baby Margot to remain outside the chamber, being minded by a colleague.

However, that colleague got delayed elsewhere and was unable to come in, and as a result, Senator Moynihan brought her baby into the Dáil chamber for the speech.

Baby Margot became an unexpected guest of honour, with Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghail citing her among the list of guests. This was met with a large applause in the chamber.

- Ellen O’Donoghue

US president Joe Biden meets with Senator Rebecca Moynihan with daughter Margot in Leinster House. Photograph: Maxwells

Rebecca Moynihan with daughter Margot in the Dáil. Photograph: Maxwells

Joe Biden is currently boarding his flight to Ireland West - or Knock - airport to begin the day’s engagements.

More on the stone he’s due to receive during his visit to the Apparition Chapel, which parish priest Fr Richard Gibbons told Shauna Bowers is “very rare”.

“After the apparition, people over successive years came to pick up stones and mortar, and the wall came into disrepair; it was at risk. The wall had to be reinforced and we kept a number of the stones in storage,” Fr Gibbons told The Irish Times.

“We wanted to give him something from the actual wall itself. We thought this was appropriate. It’s quite a gift, but it is quite a visit. It’s not very large, maybe about 2.5cm in diameter. We think it would mean a lot to him.”

As people in Ireland will have seen this week, when the president of the United States goes anywhere, it is a big deal, writes Martin Wall.

Weeks or months of planning and preparations take place for overseas trips. Everything is organised in advance; where he will go, who he will meet, what he will say. Besides from the security logistics, there is also the media to consider.

Almost since the beginning of his presidency in January 2021, those covering the White House have voiced concerns about the limited opportunities provided to question Biden in formal settings.

In advance of the visit to Ireland, the issue once again raised its head.

A nation portraying itself as historically oppressed yet forward-thinking and open for business... — Richard Kemp, Daily Telegraph

A mixture of scorn and suspicion has marked the reaction in some quarters of the British media to US president Joe Biden’s visit to Ireland, writes Ronan Mc Greevy.

The coverage includes a cartoon in The Times by Peter Brookes which harks back to the most dated Irish stereotypes. It shows Mr Biden dressed as a leprechaun dancing an Irish jig with a pint of Guinness in his hands.

Mr Biden’s first engagement of the day is at the Sanctuary of our Lady of Knock. He will visit the Apparition Chapel where he will engage in private prayer. Mr Biden will be presented with a stone from the gable wall of the parish church at the shrine. It is said that when a light shined on the wall in 1879, a heavenly apparition occurred when Our Lady, St Joseph and St John the Evangelist appeared for two hours.

Our Religious Affairs Correspondent, Patsy McGarry, wrote about the holy site in 2019: An apparition or a magic lantern: What happened at Knock 140 years ago?

Preparations are under way at Ballina’s parish church, St Muredach’s Cathedral, for Mr Biden speech later

Gardaí walk outside St Muredach's Cathedral in Ballina before Mr Biden's speech. Photograph: Paul Faith/AFP/Getty Images

Chief Superintendent Raymond McMahon addressing Gardaí in Ballina this morning ahead of President Biden's visit to Mayo. #ItsAJobWorthDoing #BidenInIreland pic.twitter.com/TrRNSusbny — Garda Info (@gardainfo) April 14, 2023

An Post in Ballina welcomes Mr Biden.

Biden may have been born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, have spent a half-century in Washington and own two houses in Delaware, but this week, Ireland sounded like his true native land — Matt Viser, the Washington Post

Our reporter, Nathan Johns, takes a look at how the US press is covering their president’s visit to Ireland.

“It was a notable message for the president of the United States,” says Viser, “Whose job description includes repeatedly extolling it as the greatest country in the world, as he wondered aloud at times why his ancestors ever left.”

US president Joe Biden’s Irish visit appears to have sparked a surge in transatlantic holiday bookings, according to one company.

Mr Biden’s visit has coincided with a surge in bookings from US visitors this year, with reservations up 93 per cent so far in 2023, and it maintains they are spending even more than usual.

Read more of Barry O’Halloran’s tourism report.

Mr Biden begins his journey west.

Special traffic outside @emireland yesterday… not the usual view from the office window @POTUS and @WhiteHouse in town #BidenInIreland 🇮🇪🇺🇸☘️ pic.twitter.com/VKMlR4jav2 — Noelle O Connell (@Noelle_OC) April 14, 2023

It’s a beautiful day in Mayo

Mayo is gearing up for Mr Biden’s visit today.

From the United States perspective, the peace process is one of the most successful interventions from an American foreign policy perspective — Tánaiste Micheál Martin

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, Tánaiste Micheál Martin said “the peace process is one of the most successful interventions from an American foreign policy perspective in terms of assisting and being, you know, indispensable in terms of bringing peace to the island of Ireland.

“And that is something that sometimes we underestimate the degree to which others outside of Ireland really highlight the significance of the Irish peace process in terms of how you resolve conflict globally and how you can successfully bring values and principles to bear on a situation of conflict and to get a result like we have in Northern Ireland, although not complete, but certainly has transformed the situation for generations of young people on the island of Ireland.”

Great shot of Mr Biden in the Dáil by Kenny Holston on the front of today’s Irish Times.

■ US president Joe Biden addresses the Houses of the Oireachtas at Leinster House in Dublin yesterday. Photograph Kenny Holston / Pool AFP via Getty Images #BidenInIreland @KennyHolston pic.twitter.com/5sIKygy9ZE — Brenda Fitzsimons (@b_fitzsimons) April 14, 2023

Mr Biden it was one of the greatest honours of his career to speak before the Dáil on Thursday night.

If you missed what happened on Mr Biden’s third day in Ireland, you can catch up with all the key moments from Pat Leahy.

The president managed to say “malarkey” in between waxing lyrical about Irish poets and Irishness in an address which hit all the expected marks, and more.

Miriam Lord recaps the action from yesterday, a day of Mr Biden buttering up Irish dignitaries and being feted in return as a beloved son of Erin.

Good morning and welcome to The Irish Times coverage of the final day of US president Joe Biden’s visit to Ireland. Mayo roots will feature strongly ahead of the anticipated public speech in Ballina which will form the climax of the trip.

Mr Biden is expected to arrive at Ireland West - or Knock - Airport at 1.15pm before attending the shrine for private prayer.

From there, he will travel to Mayo Roscommon Hospice in Castlebar at 3.30pm to honour the memory of his son Beau, who died of brain cancer in 2015. The third stop will be at the North Mayo Heritage and Genealogical Centre in Crossmolina.

Finally, on Friday night, after musical entertainment from The Chieftains among others, the US president will speak in Ballina after 9pm, outside St Muredach’s Cathedral.

Then it’s back to Knock Airport, briefly stopping at Dublin Airport before returning to the US. Read the itinerary in more detail from Nathan Johns here.