Joe Biden to meet Taoiseach and President in day of Dublin engagements – as it happens

Welcome to The Irish Times’ live coverage of the third day of US president Joe Biden’s visit to the island of Ireland, with an itinerary focused solely on Dublin after time spent in Belfast, Carlingford and Dundalk on Tuesday.

He will begin with a visit on Thursday to Áras an Uachtaráin to meet President Michael D Higgins before lunchtime. He will participate in a tree-planting ceremony and ring the peace bell.

He will then meet Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in nearby Farmleigh House. Mr Varadkar described Mr Biden’s visit as “an opportunity to celebrate and renew the strong political, economic and personal ties that bind our two countries”.

The highlight on Thursday will be an address to the joint Houses of Oireachtas on Thursday afternoon. He will be the fourth US president to give such an address. The first was given by John F Kennedy 60 years ago in 1963. The others were by Ronald Reagan in June 1984 and Bill Clinton in December 1995.

It will be followed by a banquet dinner at Dublin Castle on Thursday night.

Mr Biden is expected to spend Thursday night in the US ambassador’s residence in the Phoenix Park. – Ronan McGreevy

People wait to see US president Joe Biden in Dundalk, Co Louth on Wednesday. Photograph: Tolga Akmen/EPA

Crowds steadily formed across the day in Dundalk for president Biden’s walkabout in the town on Wednesday evening, writes Conor Capplis.

He was gone almost as soon as Dundalk knew he was coming. Biden’s fleeting visit to the Co Louth border town was historic, rainy and, most of all, brief.

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said that she thinks the decision by People Before Profit TDs not to attend the Dáil address by US president Joe Biden was “the wrong choice” and one with which she did not agree.

“I don’t agree with them about not being present. I think that’s the wrong choice,” she told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

American foreign policy had been an important part of the peace process, she said. Without it there would not have been a peace process. The American administration at the time, led by Bill Clinton, took “very, very courageous decisions” and “calculated risks” for peace for Ireland.

People like former US house speaker Nancy Pelosi and congressman Richie O’Neill had been instrumental in ensuring an outcome that protected Irish interests, she added. Ms McDonald said she doubted that anybody in the US administration was unaware of the wide criticism of many of their foreign policy stances.

When asked if she would take the opportunity to raise the issue of Palestine with Mr Biden, Ms McDonald said she did not know what opportunity she would have for a conversation of any length with the president.

“My first port of call with the president is Ireland and Irish affairs.” Her position with regards the rights of the Palestinian people and Israeli apartheid were well documented.

“This is about Ireland. This is about the political opportunities that I want us to grasp with both hands. And the United States of America is a partner in that.” - Vivienne Clarke

The White House has issued a correction following Mr Biden’s verbal gaffe in Dundalk on Tuesday evening. The presence of distant cousin to the president, rugby hero Rob Kearney, led to Mr Biden saying Kearney “beat the hell out of the Black and Tans!” rather than the All Blacks, referencing Ireland’s 2016 win over New Zealand in Chicago.

White House corrects the record on President Biden's "Black & Tans"/All Blacks gaffe from his remarks in Co Louth pub

Traffic disruption is expected in Dublin city centre on Wednesday as part of Mr Biden’s visit to the capital. An Garda Síochána has advised that multiple road closures and parking restrictions are in place, mostly around the Phoenix Park and the south of the city centre.

Traffic management measures remain in place in Dublin this morning to facilitate @POTUS visit. Road closures and parking restrictions are primarily concentrated in the Phoenix Park and Dublin South City Centre.



Full list of traffic management measures: https://t.co/UtRjcobavt pic.twitter.com/WB5ILamYCS — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 13, 2023

Ever considerate, Joe Biden came bearing gifts. He didn’t let the first day of his visit pass without obliging with a most delicious verbal gaffe.

