Live: The first full day of US president Joe Biden’s visit to Ireland

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the four-day official visit to Ireland the by US president Joe Biden. Mr Biden, who arrived last night, will deliver a keynote speech at Ulster University’s new Belfast campus today in what is his only engagement in the North before departing for Dublin.

Speaking on his departure from Washington to Belfast, Mr Biden said the priorities for his visit were to “make sure the Irish accords and the Windsor agreement stay in place, to keep the peace”.

Ahead of his arrival, columnist Fintan O’Toole muses on what kind of American president is coming to visit. O’Toole notes that Biden’s “sense of Irishness is very real and profoundly felt. But it is rooted in soil that is now increasingly thin on the ground in Ireland itself: a complete fusion of Irish and Catholic identities.”

“It makes a slightly uncomfortable kind of sense that Biden will preach on Friday from the altar of St Muredach’s Cathedral in Ballina, Co Mayo. He chose to be Irish because he identifies so profoundly with Catholicism.”

Biden is scheduled to greet the leaders of the North's main political parties today, but there will not be a formal group meeting. He also won't be visiting the Northern Ireland Assembly in Stormont which is currently not sitting due to the Democratic Unionist Party's boycott over the Northern Ireland protocol.

A huge security operation is in place around the visit, with road closures in Belfast city centre and around its international airport this morning.

He descended the steps of Airforce One in Belfast last night followed by the US special economic envoy to Northern Ireland, Joe Kennedy III, and met and shook hands with the UK prime minister, Rishi Sunak. He is also accompanied by his sister, Valerie Biden Owens, and son Hunter Biden, who the president said earlier had not visited Ireland before.

US president Joe Biden with US special envoy for Northern Ireland Joe Kennedy, as he is greeted by British prime minister Rishi Sunak (left) at Belfast International Airport in Belfast last night. Photograph: Kenny Holston/The New York Times

Quick synopsis of Biden’s itinerary today