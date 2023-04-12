Gardaí examine car and phones after ‘devastating loss’ of children in Co Galway crash

The scene of the car crash in which two teenagers died outside Headford, Co Galway: An injured boy’s condition is not believed to be life-threatening and an injured girl has been transferred to Beaumont Hospital. Photograph: Hany Marzouk

Gardaí investigating the Co Galway road traffic crash that claimed the lives of Lukas Joyce (14) and Kirsty Bohan (14) are hopeful interviews with the two survivors, also children, will help them piece together how the crash occurred.

Mobile phones were also found at the scene of the crash in Headford on the N84 between Galway and Castlebar at about 5.45am on Monday. Gardaí said the phones might offer some insight into how the vehicle hit a tree by the roadside.

Orla Jackson, the acting principal of Presentation College Headford, where the deceased children were second-year students, was critical of the “conjecture and downright lies” written about the crash by some social media users. She urged her students’ parents to take their phones from them because reading some of the online comments would be “terribly detrimental to their mental health at the moment”.

She added Lukas and Kirsty “loved school” where everyone “loved their presence” as they were “very treasured members of our school community” and had “a huge circle of friends” as well as being “two particularly pleasant and smiling youngsters”.

Headford parish priest Fr Ray Flaherty told The Irish Times the local community was “devastated” that children so young had been killed. “There’s shock and disbelief and I’d say there’s a numbness… These children are so young,” he said.

Following the car crash over the weekend, a table of remembrance was set up in Presentation College Headford, Co Galway to remember Lukas Joyce and Kirsty Bohan, both aged 14, and both students in the school. Photograph: Presentation College Headford

Presentation College Headford set up a shrine with the children’s photographs surrounded by flowers and candles. The school opened its doors, during the Easter holidays, to allow other children and their parents gather and speak to psychologists from the National Educational Psychological Service.

Cllr Mary Hoade, chairwoman of the board of management at the school, said there was “shock and disbelief at what has happened”. A letter from school management to parents has advised them to monitor their children’s social media activity over the coming days and reinforce “the need to be extremely sensitive and careful about what they post”.

The Department of Education said for the local school “the wellbeing of the students, staff and whole school community is of paramount importance” after “the devastating loss of beloved students”. It also urged the media to “refrain from filming or approaching anyone on their way to and from the school”, saying students and their families needed privacy “at this tragic and difficult time”.

The deceased children suffered fatal injuries when the car they were travelling struck a tree by the roadside at Glennagarraun in the Ballyfruit area of Headford at about 5.45am on Monday. Lukas was pronounced dead at the scene while Kirsty died at University Hospital Galway.

The other two children – a girl aged 14 years and a boy aged 13 years, both also from Headford – were taken to the same hospital. The injured boy’s condition is not believed to be life-threatening. The injured girl has been transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

The scene of the crash has undergone an examination by the Garda forensic collision investigators while the vehicle was also being examined. Gardaí at Tuam station have urged any motorists who were travelling between 5.30am and 6am on the road where the crash occurred to contact them. They are especially keen to review any dashcam footage recorded by motorists at the time.