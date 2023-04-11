Two teenagers killed in Galway road crash are named locally

Flowers left at the scene of the crash on the L6127 in Headford, where two teenagers were killed and two others seriously injured.

The two teenagers who died in an early morning crash on Monday in Co Galway have been named locally.

Lukas Joyce from Annaghdown and Kirsty Bohan from Headford, both aged 14, lost their lives in the incident.

Lukas Joyce died at the scene and Kirsty Bohan was pronounced dead at University Hospital Galway.

Both were second year students at Presentation College Headford.

READ MORE

Another second year student in the school, a 14-year-old girl from Headford, has been transferred from University Hospital Galway to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin for treatment.

A 13-year-old boy from Headford, a first year student at the school, is also in a serious condition at University Hospital Galway.

Relatives and friends have been comforting the four families involved.

The deceased girl has two older sisters who also attend Presentation College Headford.

The school has adopted its critical action plan and will open on Tuesday to offer support to classmates, friends and students.

Gardaí at Tuam are continuing their investigations into the single-vehicle crash which happened just outside Headford at 5.45am on Monday morning. Gardaí asked for anyone with information to contact them at Tuam at (093) 70840.

The chairwoman of the board of management of Presentation College Headford, Cllr Mary Hoade, said the school has implemented its critical incident response protocol to provide support services for students and their families.

[ Two teenagers killed, two injured in crash in Co Galway ]

The school will open for a number of hours on Tuesday for counselling support, although classes will not return until after the Easter break next Monday. The supports at the school will remain in place for the remainder of the week.

“We’re here to support school families. This is a very strong local community and they will help in any way they can,” Cllr Hoade said.

“We are deeply shocked and deeply saddened. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased and the injured and also with their friends and classmates. It is unbelievable what has happened.

“Everyone is numb and we just need to put as many support networks in place.”

The board of management sent a letter to parents on Monday night in which it emphasised its commitment to providing support at a “terribly tragic and confusing time”.

Parents were urged to be aware of the impact the tragedy could have on their children and to take time to listen and to discuss any concerns they may express in the coming days.

The letter also suggested parents and guardians should monitor their children’s use of social media, to engage with them about material they view, and to emphasise the need for them to be “extremely sensitive and careful about what they post”.

The crash happened on a narrow stretch of road at Pollacullaire on the L6127 at Glennagarraun in the Ballyfruit area of Headford. No other vehicle was involved and it is believed their car may have collided with a tree. There had been heavy rain throughout Sunday and overnight in the area.