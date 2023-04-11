High winds, ‘heavy downpours’ due this week in unsettled weather spell

A rider and horse exercise in the tide on the east coast in Co Wicklow on Monday. Wicklow is one of several counties subject to a yellow weather warning on Tuesday. Photograph Nick Bradshaw

The weather across the country is expected to remain unsettled with “blustery” winds and “heavy downpours” throughout the week, Met Éireann has forecast.

Met Éireann has issued several warnings with Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Meath, Wexford, Wicklow, and Waterford under a yellow wind warning from 5pm Tuesday until 9pm.

Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Galway, Mayo will also be under a yellow wind alert from 1pm to 5pm on Wednesday.

The UK Met Office has also issued a yellow wind warning for Antrim and Down from 3pm on Tuesday until 3am on Wednesday.

Tuesday night is expected to be “blustery” with moderate to fresh southwesterly winds, very strong along Atlantic coasts and later becoming very windy in the south.

Rain will clear the northeast early to clear spells and scattered heavy showers with possible hail, Met Éireann said.

Isolated thunderstorms are also possible. Outbreaks of heavy rain will spread from the west overnight with lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees.

The weather is forecast to be “very windy” on Wednesday with “very strong and gusty northwest winds and gales” in Atlantic coastal areas.

It will be mostly cloudy with spells of rain, heavy at times with local downpours.

Rain will become confined to the northeast later with brighter weather and scattered showers developing elsewhere. The highest temperatures will range 6 to 10 degrees.

Strong northwest winds will ease to a light or moderate westerly breeze on Wednesday night. Winds will remain fresh in Ulster where rain will continue, but elsewhere it will be clearer with occasional showers. A mix of sunny spells and showers will emerge on Thursday, with cloud cover increasing from the south later on, and temperatures will range from 9 to 12 degrees, Met Éireann said.

On Thursday night, a spell of rain is expected over the southern half of the country, while it will be mainly dry further north with clearest skies near the north coast.

Friday will see “a cloudy start, with rain lingering for a time in the east” and sunny spells will develop along with showers in a moderate northwesterly airflow. The highest temperatures will be 9 to 12 degrees, while Friday night will be mainly dry with winds becoming calm.