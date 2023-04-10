Two teenagers killed, two injured in early morning crash in Co Galway

The crash occurred at Pollacullaire just off the Shrule Road on the outskirts of Headford in the early hours of this morning. Photograph: Alan Betson

Gardaí in Galway are investigating a traffic incident in Headford which has left two teenagers dead and two others injured.

The crash occurred at Pollacullaire just off the Shrule road on the outskirts of the town in the early hours of this morning.

Four teenagers, two males and two females aged 13-14, were in the car when the crash occurred. It is not believed any other vehicle was involved.

Two of the occupants, believed to be a male and a female, have been pronounced dead and the other two are being treated in hospital.

It is believed the incident happened at about 5:45am on a narrow stretch of road at Pollacullaire on the L6127 at Glennagarraun in the Ballyfruit area of Headford.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, where one boy was pronounced dead. The remaining three occupants were rushed to University Hospital Galway, 30km away, where a girl has since been pronounced dead. The other two remain in the hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this point.

The L6127 road at Glennagarraun, Ballyfruit, in Headford was closed in the aftermath, as were others in the area. Forensic collision investigators were called in and a technical examination of the scene was under way. Local diversions are in place. Gardaí have appealed for witnesses.

“Due to a road traffic collision on the N84 in the Pollacullaire area of Headford, Co Galway, the road there is currently closed and is expected to be closed for the morning. Local diversions are in place. Delays are expected,” said a Garda statement.

All four teenagers are students at Presentation College Headford and the school’s critical incident plan has been activated.

Chairperson of the school’s board of management, Cllr Mary Hoade, said the town is in shock as a result of the crash.

“I am just on my way into the school as the critical incident plan is being implemented. The area is shocked and deeply saddened by the accident.

“It is dreadful what has happened and our thoughts and prayers are with the families involved. It is unbelievable,” she said.

Gardaí said they are engaging with the families of all involved and Garda family liaison officers (FLOs) were to be appointed.

“Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling on the L6127 at Glennagarraun, Ballyfruit in Headford between 5:30am and 6am are asked to make this footage available to gardaí,” a statement said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tuam Garda station on 093 70840, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.