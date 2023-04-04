‘Positive progress’ at Oberstown but ‘mixed feelings’ from inspectors over capacity to care for residents

The detention centre can accommodate up to 40 boys and six girls. Photograph: Eric Luke/The Irish Times

The Oberstown detention centre for young people in north Co Dublin has welcomed an inspection report that found it was “substantially compliant” in most categories covered and “compliant” in one.

Although the report was largely complimentary, the inspectors said there were “mixed findings” in relation to the centre’s capacity to care for the young people being detained there.

The centre, which is charged with providing care and education to young people aged between ten and eighteen years of age who have been committed to custody or are being held on remand, has a maximum capacity of 40 boys and six girls.

At the time of the inspection by staff from the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa), there were 37 boys being held in the centre and no girls.

“There were mixed findings in relation to the capacity of the service to provide care to all young people detained on the campus as demonstrated through observations and interviews with managers and staff at the time of inspection,” according to the report.

“For example, a discussion regarding the capacity of the service during a care managers meeting evidenced that with only two beds available at that time, suggested contingencies included possible early release or permitted absence.”

In a subsequent discussion of the issue with the centre’s director, the inspectors were told there was adequate staff to meet the needs of the young people and that staff retention rates were good.

“The number of staff equated to 91 residential social care workers and 32 night supervising officers, which was complemented by an activity team of 21 staff who primarily worked evenings,” the Hiqa report said.

A review of a sample of staff rosters demonstrated that there were a sufficient number of staff allocated to the number of operational units at any given time, the report said.

However, the inspectors also said that notwithstanding the assurances provided by the director on staffing, “during interviews and focus groups, staff across different grades told inspectors that the campus was not always staffed by a sufficient number of staff”.

“Some staff told inspectors that staff morale was low and staff burnout was a concern. In a review of a sample of campus records which included child protection reports and complaint logs, inspectors found that one of the key contributing factors recorded on issues that had impacted on the young people, was a shortfall in staff numbers on some units.”

The report said the service was well-led and managed by a highly motivated senior management team with clearly defined governance structures. These supported the delivery of a good service to young people with a focus on continuous improvement. “The service was proactive and responsive to the needs of the young people,” the report said.

In order to promote the safety and protection of the young people and others, a zero tolerance approach to violence was maintained, and staff were committed to promoting a safe environment and to minimise incidences of violence, it said.

Data provided to the inspectors before the visit showed that incidents of physical restraint had decreased from 98 to 73 and incidents of “single separation” or solitary confinement had decreased from 631 to 593 in the 12 months before the inspection.

“Single separation time periods were generally not of a protracted length of time. However, inspectors did find records in relation to one young person who had been in single separation over a consecutive five day period.” The young person refused to engage to end the separation and to leave his room, the report said.

It found that the range of recreation and leisure activities available to the young people was very good. Among the activities available were triathlon training, fitness training, boxing, barista training, horticulture, safe pass, first aid, art, football, wall tennis, textiles, cooking, wood burning, music, snooker and pool.

“When asked what it is like to live in Oberstown, the young people were generally positive, saying ‘it’s okay, it’s grand’, ‘the place is great and the staff are great, they help me’,” the report said.

“Other young people jokingly expressed the view that the place should be on a travel website.”

Two young people who had only recently been admitted to the centre were unsure, but said “the place is okay” and “the food is nothing like home, but it’s okay,” the report said.

In a statement, Damien Hernon, director of the centre, said it was pleased with the report and the “sustained positive progress” that Oberstown had made over the past number of years.

“Many of the young people in our care come from challenging backgrounds and our unique and personalised care model takes into account the factors young people face and is centred on their care, education and health needs,” he said.