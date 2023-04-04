Lucky escape for man who fell asleep in wheelie bin in Killarney after socialising

Refuse collectors were unloading fortunately spotted the sleeping man when unloading the bin in Killarney. File photograph: Getty

A man who was socialising in Killarney and went to sleep in a large wheelie bin had a lucky escape when refuse collectors spotted him at a critical moment.

The refuse collectors - understood to be a private company - were unloading the bin at around 7am on Monday in New Street, Killarney when, fortunately, they spotted the sleeping man.

He has been removed to UHK for examination, but has escaped serious injury.

Early indications were the man may be homeless but sources said he is from outside Killarney and had come to the town to socialise on Sunday. It’s understood he had intended to return to Cork on Monday, but instead opted to sleep in the large wheelie bin.