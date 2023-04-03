Gardaí taken to hospital after their patrol car crashes in Dublin

The incident occurred at approximately 8.35pm on the Crumlin Road in Dublin. Stock image: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Five people, including two gardaí, were taken to hospital following a road traffic collision on Sunday evening.

The incident occurred at approximately 8.35pm on the Crumlin Road in Dublin.

An official Garda car collided with another vehicle.

The five people were taken to St James’ Hospital to receive medical treatment.

Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.