Large fire at furniture business in New Ross

Emergency services rushed to the scene after clouds of dense black smoke were seen billowing from the Culcita furniture manufacturing plant near the Kent’s Cross roundabout in New Ross at about 11am

Gardaí and several units of Co Wexford fire brigade were at the scene on Saturday afternoon of a fire that engulfed a furniture business in New Ross.

The company, which manufactures garden and outdoor furniture, has been in the textile manufacturing business in New Ross for 50 years. It opened the garden furniture manufacturing plant in 2009.

Videos of the fire posted on social media showed dark smoke over a wide area and Wexford County Council has advised people to avoid the area. Local residents were told they should keep windows and doors closed until the fumes abated.

In a statement Wexford County Council said: “Several units of Wexford fire services are responding to a large fire at a storage unit in New Ross, close to the roundabout known locally as the Tesco roundabout.

“Please avoid the area and, as a precautionary measure, keep windows and doors closed until smoke and fumes disperse.”

It is understood the roof of the factory has collapsed. The cause of the fire is as yet unknown. Traffic diversions are in place.