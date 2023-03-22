Teenage boy dies after being hit by truck in Co Mayo village

The fatal collision occurred outside The Neale, Co Mayo, shortly before 5pm on Tuesday. File photograph: Alan Betson

A teenage boy has died after being hit by a truck while walking outside a Co Mayo village on Tuesday.

Gardaí are seeking witnesses to the fatal road traffic incident that occurred outside The Neale in the south of the county shortly before 5pm.

Gardaí confirmed a pedestrian - a male teenage juvenile - was fatally injured in the collision on the R345 between The Neale and Cong. His body was removed to Mayo University Hospital where a postmortem examination was due to take place. The driver of the truck was uninjured.

Anyone who witnessed the collision has been asked to contact the Garda, along with anyone who was travelling on the R345, The Neale to Cong road, between 4pm and 5pm on Tuesday and who may have camera footage, including dash cam.

Gardaí can be reached at Claremorris Garda station at 094 937 2080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.