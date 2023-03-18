Four people hospitalised following serious Kildare road crash

The Rathangan Road in Monasterevin, Co Kildare, was closed for a technical examination following the incident. File photograph: Bryan O'Brien

Four people have been hospitalised following a “serious” road traffic crash in Co Kildare on Friday.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the incident, which involved a single car, at around 10pm yesterday evening at Rathangan Road in Monasterevin.

A male and two females in their late teens were taken to Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise to be treated for their injuries.

Another male in his teens was taken to Tallaght University Hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are understood to be serious.

The road was closed to allow for a technical examination of the scene to be conducted by forensic collision investigators but has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. They are particularly appealing to those with camera footage, including dash-cam footage, from the area at the time to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station 045 527 730, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.