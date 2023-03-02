Cabinet set to approve tens of millions of euro to fund refugee accommodation projects

It is understood that the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, along with Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman and Minister of Housing Darragh O’Brien are to seek approval for the funding which will pay for new developments spread across different counties. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/EPA

The Cabinet is to be asked to approve tens of millions of euro to fund work on new refugee accommodation projects on Friday, including the site for the stalled ‘super prison’ project at Thornton Hall.

Sources said €20 million would be provided for the Department of Integration to deliver more than 400 beds and undertake feasibility assessments in respect of two of the sites. A source indicated this would include modular accommodation, but may not be entirely for modular builds, covering refurbishment and development as well.

The funding is to consider commercial and other properties and sites for development, refurbishment or purchase, sources said on Thursday evening.

The decision is part of a shakeup designed to give a newly formed unit in the Department of the Taoiseach the remit and money to proceed with developing accommodation, particular refurbishments.

Some €15 million is to cover three sites and 400 beds and an additional €5 million is being provided for further feasibility on another two sites.

Ministers were told on Thursday evening that the estimated cost of the refurbishment programme is €50 million this year, and that no additional funding is needed early this year as the capital costs can be met from the Department of Housing, it is understood.

However, extra funding might be needed later in the year to fund refurbishment, with an estimate later in the year for the cost in 2024.

A Government source said once finished, the accommodation that is refurbished will be used across the short, medium and long term.

An incorporeal meeting of the Cabinet, where ministers are asked via telephone to approve the measures, has been called for Friday morning around 10am. One of the sites is Collumb Barracks, sources said on Thursday evening, as well Thornton Hall and the Central Mental Hospital.

It is understood that the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, along with Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman and Minister of Housing Darragh O’Brien are to seek approval for the funding which will pay for new developments spread across different counties.

The development comes amid ongoing pressure on the State’s system for receiving refugees. In recent weeks, some people seeking International Protection have been turned away as the State has not been in a position to accommodate them.

Asked about the potential use of Thornton Hall on Thursday, a Department of Integration spokesman had said:

“The Ukrainian Accommodation Unit of the Department carried out a preliminary assessment of the site accompanied by colleagues from the Irish Prison Service and the Department of Justice.

No decisions have yet been made with regard to its utilisation.”

A Government source said the aim is to streamline processes for developing accommodation, particularly on the refurbishment side and would essentially give the Accommodation Working Group recently formed in the Department of the Taoiseachs the remit and money to do so.