World will be more dangerous for all if Russia not held accountable, Minister tells UN

Irish Minister of State for European Affairs Peter Burke urged member states to back a resolution this week calling for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace. Photograph: Olivier Hoslet/EPA

The world will be left a more dangerous place for all if Russia is not held to account for its invasion of Ukraine, Minister of State for European Affairs Peter Burke has told the United Nations in New York.

The State called on Russia immediately to cease hostilities and unconditionally withdraw from the entire territory of Ukraine.

The Minister urged member states to back a resolution this week calling for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in line with the principles in the charter of the United Nations.

Mr Burke said it was “regrettable and worrying” that Russia had this week announced it would suspend its participation in the “New Start” nuclear arms reduction treaty with the United States.

He told the UN in a session to mark the anniversary of the Russian invasion that Ireland “will continue to stand fully with Ukraine and its people in the face of this brutal aggression”.

“Ireland remains fully committed to the sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders,” he said. “Those borders have not changed, and Russia’s use of force will not change them.”

He urged Russia “to refrain from further threats or the use of force of any kind, including nuclear weapons, against Ukraine or any other (UN) member state, which could have serious implications beyond the region”.

The Minister said the war that had seen “reckless Russian attacks on nuclear facilities in Ukraine” as well as threats by Moscow to use nuclear weapons on those that might come to Ukraine’s aid.

Mr Burke said Russia’s actions over the last year were not just a threat to Ukraine but “to the entirety of the UN membership”.

“Every state relies on the rules-based international order – for their prosperity, for their independence, for their sovereignty.

“If we fail to hold Russia accountable, if we fail to respond to their attack on the UN Charter, we will leave the world a more dangerous place for us all.”

“Let us be clear: this invasion was unprovoked, and entirely of Russia’s making.”

The Minister said the war had been “marked by Russia’s blatant disregard for human life; for the UN Charter; for international law and international humanitarian law”.

“Russia has ruthlessly targeted civilians and civilian infrastructure, seeking to starve and freeze the people of Ukraine into submission.”

“Russia’s war has seen the deaths of tens of thousands of Ukrainians, men, women and children. It has forced over 13 million people to flee their homes in search of safety. Over eight million refugees, mostly women and children, have sought protection across Europe. Over five million people have been displaced within Ukraine. Millions more have been forcibly deported to Russia, and held in contravention of international law.”

Mr Burke said a generation of Russian youth had been sacrificed “to president (Vladimir) Putin’s imperialist fantasies”.

“This is a war of choice. Just as Russia chose to start this war, they can choose to end it.”

He said the effects of Russia’s war were being felt across the globe and that its actions had “seen the world’s most vulnerable people suffer from increased food and economic insecurity, with the rising cost of energy and commodities”.