Funeral details begin to emerge for victims of Galway drowning tragedy

Una Maughan blesses herself after lighting a candle at the entrance to Menlo Pier in Galway where three young men died. Photograph: Andy Newman.

Funeral details for the three teenagers killed when their car entered the River Corrib in Galway City at the weekend have begun to emerge, as the Garda officer leading the investigation into their deaths, Chief Supt Gerry Roche, appealed for more witnesses to come forward.

John Keenan Sammon, aged 16 years and the youngest of the three victims, is set to repose at home at Árd An Chóiste, Headford Road, Galway City, on Tuesday. His funeral mass is due to take place at 11am on Wednesday in the Church of the Resurrection, Ballinfoyle, before burial in Rahoon Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements for the two other victims, Wojcieck Panek (17) and Christy Stokes (19), were expected to emerge later on Monday. Mr Keenan Sammon and Mr Panek were both pronounced dead shortly after the incident and while Mr Stokes was still alive when taken from the vehicle, he died on Saturday afternoon at University Hospital Galway.

Gardaí were due to interview the occupants of another vehicle who raised the alarm after the victims’ car entered the water at Menlo Pier shortly before 3am on Saturday. Emergency services arrived quickly at the scene on the outskirts of Galway City but were unable to save the three teenagers.

While the water was relatively shallow where the car entered the river, it appears the three teenagers became trapped and were unable to free themselves. The car was pulled from the water by rescue workers but the recovery of the vehicle took some time.

Mr Keenan and Mr Stokes were both talented boxers and members of the Olympic Boxing Club in Galway. They were due to attend the Connacht championships in Castlerea, Co Roscommon, on Sunday.

The location of the incident remained sealed off at the weekend as gardaí continued to examine it as they tried to determine how the car entered the river. The vehicle the teenagers were in was also set to be examined by the Garda in a bid to establish if any faults contributed to the car apparently sliding into the water, perhaps while the driver was trying to turn.

The small pier is used by fishermen and leisure craft on the Corrib and is just a few kilometres from the city centre, accessed by several small roads in the Menlo area.

Chief Supt Roche said the scene of the crash was very close to the city centre, facilitating a very rapid response by the emergency services, though it was not enough to save the lives of the victims.

“(Gardaí) found the car had entered the water and the three young men were still trapped inside,” he told RTÉ Radio 1′s Morning Ireland. “So they immediately entered the water, and went under the water as well, to try to get them out. Within minutes the other first responders - ambulance crews and fire brigade - arrived and they were able to pull the car to a place where they were able to actually recover the three young men. But unfortunately, all three have since passed away.”

Chief Supt Roche appealed for anyone who saw a blue Peugeot car - 08 D 128940 - in the area around Menlo Pier or on the Headford Road between 1.40am and 2.40am to cone forward and aid the inquiry.

He said the car the victims were in, and a second vehicle, were both in the area on Friday night into Saturday morning and had been at nearby shops. The vehicles appear to have been driven between Menlo Pier and the shops a number of times before the tragedy in the early hours when the victims’ car entered the water.