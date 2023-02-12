Ireland

Body of woman (87) found after search following disappearance from nursing home

Hundreds of people contributed to search around Carlow town

Gardaí, the Civil Defence and the air and sea rescue Sikorsky helicopter R117 based out of Waterford engaged in the search. Photograph: PA

Sarah Slater
Sun Feb 12 2023 - 13:34

The body of an 87-year-old mother has been found after she went missing from a nursing home in Carlow town.

Sheila Rice, originally from Pollerton, Carlow was last caught on CCTV at 3.50pm and was last seen on Saturday at the District Hospital Carlow with a walking aid.

Since her disappearance hundreds of people had gotten involved in the search including gardaí, the Civil Defence and the air and sea rescue Sikorsky helicopter R117 based out of Waterford.

The helicopter had been combing a large area overhead around all of Carlow town and over Graiguecullen which is on the Laois/Carlow border.

Her daughter Una Rice, who issued a plea for the public’s help, travelled from Wales to help in the search.

In a statement gardai said: “Following the discovery of a woman’s body earlier this morning in Carlow, the missing person appeal for Sheila Rice, 87 years, has been stood down.

“We would like to thank the public and media for their assistance in this matter.”

Her remains were found near Strawhall in Carlow.

