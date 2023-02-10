Crunch rugby match kicks off the ‘Year of the French’ to remember 1798 rebellion

Fierce rivals they have become on the rugby pitch, but France and Ireland were united in remembrance of their shared history on the eve of the big match.

The French ambassador’s residence in Ballsbridge was turned into Humbert’s Pub for French and Irish guests who plan to attend the match at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday. The embassy is calling it the year of the French.

It’s a match that has already been billed as the potential decisive clash in the 2023 Six Nations, the number 1 ranked team in the world against the reigning champions and the number 2 side in world. Moreover, France have not been beaten in 14 internationals.

Humbert’s Pub is named after General Jean Humbert who landed with his French army at Killala in August 1798. The Year of the French, as it was called, had initial success and the British garrison was routed at the Battle of Castlebar and the Irish Republic proclaimed.

Sadly, like so many other French interventions in Irish history, it ended in defeat at the Battle of Ballinamuck, but the inspiration to future rebellions remained.

Humbert’s Pub was decked out to mark the 225th anniversary of the 1798 rebellion which occurs this year. Among those present were former French internationals Vincent Clerc, whose last minute try for France in 2007 denied Ireland a Grand Slam, and Dimitri Yachvili while former Ireland full back Rob Kearney was also there.

The French ambassador Vincent Guérend marked the occasion by recalling the strengthening ties between Ireland and France. French exports to Ireland were up by 45 per cent last year and more than €15 billion of trade is done between the two countries.

Mr Guérend said the embassy hopes to organise a year-long series of events celebrating the connections between Ireland and France. Last week the ambassador was in Mayo celebrating the links between France and the county by planting a tree of liberty in Templemary National School in Killala, Co Mayo.

It is hoped to plant 225 trees across Ireland to remember the 1798 rebellion which coincidentally is also the 200th anniversary of Humboldt’s death.

The French embassy is also hoping to organise a conference later this year on the idea of a republic and shared republican values between Ireland and France. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Republic of Ireland Act.