Northern Ireland protocol: UK supreme court set to rule on lawfulness

A lorry passes an anti-Northern Ireland protocol sign as it is driven away from Larne port, north of Belfast. File photograph: PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images

The UK supreme court will later rule on the lawfulness of Brexit’s Northern Ireland protocol.

The legality of the contentious trading arrangements has been challenged by a collective of unionists and Brexiteers.

Arguments were considered by the UK’s highest court at a two-day hearing last year after the court of appeal upheld a ruling in Belfast high court dismissing the legal challenge.

The protocol, which is a key aspect of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement, was jointly designed by London and Brussels to keep Ireland’s land border free flowing following the UK’s departure from the EU.

The arrangements, which became effective in 2021, instead shifted customs and regulatory checks to the Irish Sea and created new red tape on the movement of goods between Britain and Northern Ireland, with trade in the North remaining subject to certain EU Single Market rules.

The appellants argue that the legislation passed at Westminster to give effect to the Withdrawal Agreement conflicts with the 1800 Acts of Union that formed the United Kingdom, particularly Article 6 of that statute guaranteeing unfettered trade within the UK.

The legal challenge also contends that the protocol undermines the peace process legislation underpinning Northern Ireland’s powersharing settlement at Stormont – the 1998 Northern Ireland Act.

The Northern Ireland Act, which gave effect to the historic Belfast peace agreement, guarantees that the constitutional status of the North can only be changed with the consent of its citizens via referendum.

It also includes cross community provisions (Section 42) that ensure controversial decisions at Stormont can only be taken if they are supported by a certain proportion of both nationalist and unionist MLAs.

The Withdrawal Agreement does provide for a future Assembly vote on the continuation of the protocol, however the UK government has amended Stormont rules so the vote can be passed on a straight majority basis, rather than having to meet the cross-community consent thresholds.

Former UK prime minister John Major has described the Northern Ireland Protocol and the negotiations around it as "a mess." Video: UK Parliament TV

In 2021, Belfast high court judge Mr Justice Colton dismissed a judicial review challenge against the lawfulness of the protocol on all grounds.

His judgment was upheld by the court of appeal last year. The court of appeal later granted leave for the case to be referred to the supreme court.

The case involves two conjoined challenges – one taken by unionist politicians and Brexiteers including Traditional Unionist Voice leader Jim Allister, former Brexit Party MEP Ben Habib and Kate Hoey – and the other mounted by a loyalist pastor from Belfast, Clifford Peeples.