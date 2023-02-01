Protest against gender-based violence and cultural events to take place to mark St Brigid’s Day

The Wonderful Barn, Leixlip. Herstory led the national St Brigid's Day celebrations with a spectacular Herstory Festival of Light, illuminating iconic landmarks with beautiful art of women. Photograph Nick Bradshaw

A protest against gender-based violence against women is to be held to mark St Brigid’s Day outside the Dáil on Tuesday, organised by People Before Profit (PBP).

Bríd Smith, PBP TD for Dublin South Central, organised the rally to protest against the “appalling number of women who face and experience violence in Ireland”.

The demonstration is due to be attended by representatives from the National Women’s Council of Ireland, campaign group 9 Counties No Refuge, and feminist campaigner Ailbhe Smyth. The rally will take place outside Leinster House at 12.30pm.

Elsewhere, the Department of Foreign Affairs is hosting a lecture in its offices at Iveagh House, as part of a host of events to mark St Brigid’s Day. Justice Síofra O’Leary, president of the European Court of Human Rights, is to deliver the lecture.

The events come as next Monday is to be the first St Brigid’s Day bank holiday, following a decision by the Government to make the first Monday of February a public holiday, unless the 1st of the month falls on a Friday.

Other cultural events taking place to mark the celebration of Ireland’s woman patron saint include the start of a series of solo exhibitions featuring women artists at the Irish Museum of Modern Art from February 10th.

The National Concert Hall is to present a special concert, Rebel Irishwomen, on February 5th, inspired by women involved in the fight for Irish independence.

The National Gallery of Ireland has been running an exhibition on St Dymphna, called The Tragedy of an Irish Princess, since late January.