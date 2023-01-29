Sustainability image prize added to this year’s Press Photographer of the Year Awards

Two judges of the competition - international photographer Eddie Keogh and Helen Healy, head of pictures at the Financial Times - review this year's entries. Photograph: Paul Sherwood Photography

This year’s 45th annual AIB Press Photographer of the Year Awards include a new prize for an image that best reflects the theme of sustainability in daily modern life.

The “AIB Sustainability Award” will go to an image selected from across all entries to the awards’ competition, organised by the Press Photographers Association of Ireland, and to be presented at a gala ceremony in Dublin’s RDS on Friday, March 3rd, where Tánaiste Micheál Martin will be guest of honour.

RTÉ broadcaster Miriam O’Callaghan will introduce and present the awards.

The winner of this new award will be presented with a sculpture titled “True Inspiration”, created from bogwood that is more than 500 years old and carved by artist Eibhlín Ní Chongháile of Celtic Roots Studio.

Judging in this year’s awards, sponsored again by Allied Irish Bank, has already taken place. Led by chair of the judging panel, former Irish Times picture editor Frank Miller, it included international photographer/photojournalist Eddie Keogh, and head of pictures at the Financial Times, Dubliner Helen Healy.

In the multimedia category they were assisted by two other judges, broadcaster Philip Bromwell and former RTÉ cameraman Michael Lee.

This year saw more than 1,000 entries from 100 photographers from all around Ireland in 10 categories as well as for the coveted overall title of the “AIB Press Photographer of the Year 2023″.