Nationwide ice warning in place as snow forecast for Kerry and Cork

A nationwide status yellow ice warning is in place until midday on Monday, with a warning over potentially hazardous travel conditions.

Icy stretches on roads are likely this morning, especially on untreated routes and footpaths, with patches of freezing fog also possible. The icy conditions will clear slowly, but may linger in places, Met Éireann said.

Temperatures are expected to rise to just above freezing today, at 1-4 degrees with light northwest breezes. It will remain mostly dry throughout the day with sunny spells.

A cold weather warning also applies to Northern Ireland until 10am. Some scattered wintry showers are to be expected throughout the day and overnight.

Temperatures are expected to drop to below freezing again overnight, with widespread severe frost, patches of mist and fog and icy stretches. Temperatures will hit lows of -1 to -5 degrees. While most areas will remain dry tonight, outbreaks of sleet or snow may develop in parts of Kerry and Cork.

Tuesday will remain cold with frost and ice in many areas with temperatures of 1-4 degrees.