Festival to honour the 1,500th anniversary of St Brigid to take place ahead of new public holiday

Highlights of this year’s programme include a fire and light walk, which commences from Kildare Town Square in Co Kildare at 6pm on Saturday, February 4th.

An event to mark the 1,500th anniversary of the death of Brigid, the Patroness of Ireland, will be held in Kildare in February.

Brigid is said to have died in the year 524 and Brigid 1500 has been set up by Kildare County Council to honour the saint.

Former Eurovision winner Eimear Quinn will perform in a Concert for Brigid 1500 takes place on Sunday, February 5th at St Brigid’s Cathedral in Kildare Town and features Eimear Quinn, who won the Eurovision in 1996, performing a concert including a rendition of her original song dedicated to St Brigid.

The Government has decided to have a public holiday in her honour starting from this year, the first one after a woman. The public holiday takes place on Monday, February 6th which is the first Monday after her feast day of February 1st.

Sites and buildings across Kildare and further afield being lit up and others hosting an array of stunning light illustrations depicting St Brigid and her legacy on January 31st and February 1st.

Throughout the first week of February, the public can view the reimagined Brigid pages from the lost Book of Kildare at Solas Bhríde in Kildare town. The artwork has been created by local artist and calligrapher Josephine Hardiman.

It is hoped the festival will become an annual event.