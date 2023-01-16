Defence Forces officer facing court-martial accused of having weapons parts

The accused has told investigators the parts and ammunition were kept because of their historical significance and that there was no attempt to hide them. File photograph: The Irish Times

A Defence Forces officer is facing court-martial accused of illegally possessing ammunition and weapons parts in a military facility.

The officer, a well-regarded and experienced military weapons expert, was charged with eight offences under military law following an investigation involving the Garda and Military Police.

He has strongly denied the charges and has made his own complaints against the military authorities regarding the case, it is understood. He has alleged widespread malpractice in the Defence Forces’ handling of the investigation, The Irish Times understands.

The parts and ammunition were found in Defence Forces stores but were not lodged on the tracking system. The man has told investigators they were kept because of their historical significance and that there was no attempt to hide them.

Garda investigation

The case dates back to 2019 when during a separate Garda investigation, detectives examined the text messages on a suspect’s phone. Following this, gardaí identified three “persons of interest” regarding the alleged possession of weapons parts.

Two were Defence Forces officers and the third was a civil servant. This information was handed over to the Defence Forces’ Military Police (MP) which initiated its own investigation.

In April 2021, MP officers visited a Defence Forces store where one of the officers worked and inspected a box containing ammunition.

The ammunition was of a type not typically used by the Defence Forces. Much of it was historical and some was used for recreations of historical events, such as War of Independence battles. It was also used for technical demonstrations for other State agencies.

A second box was also taken by MPs containing various items including rifle sights which had been acquired for a shooting competition.

Another search, involving some 20 MPs, was carried out shortly afterwards and inert rounds used for drill practice were taken away. The officer’s home was also searched by gardaí around the same time but nothing was found.

The officer is the only Defence Forces member to be charged in relation to the case. The other officer identified in the text messages was interviewed but not charged.

Multiple charges

Eight charges have been brought against the accused, including that he connived to steal Defence Forces property, that he stole 128 rounds of ammunition and that he was in possession of ammunition other than for service purposes. A hearing date has been set for later this year.

According to sources and documents reviewed by The Irish Times, the officer has strenuously denied any illegal actions. He has said the boxes were stored in the open and the items were being retained for their historical significance and possible inclusion in museum exhibits.

The officer has played a significant role in the preservation of historical military artefacts in recent years.

The items never left Defence Forces stores and the staff there were aware of their existence, he said in an official complaint. He also criticised several aspects of the MP investigation and alleged that the boxes seized by MPs have now gone missing and that another officer was interviewed under caution but the interview was not recorded.

If convicted, the officer faces imprisonment and dismissal. A Defence Forces spokeswoman declined to comment, stating: “Information pertinent to this case cannot be disclosed due to legal proceedings.”