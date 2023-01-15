Man charged over murder of woman in Dublin apartment

Gardaí attend the scene in Ashtown where Maud Coffey was found dead. Photo: Tom Honan for The Irish Times.

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman who was fatally stabbed in Ashtown, Dublin, in recent days.

Austin Mangan (50), who has an address in Dublin 9, was charged over the murder and appeared before a special sitting of Dublin District Court on Saturday night.

Maud Coffey was found dead in an apartment at Royal Canal Park, Ashtown, Dublin 15 on Friday.

Ms Coffey was aged in her 40s, and it is believed she knew the accused.

Mr Mangan had been arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday, a number of hours after the body of the woman was found.

Peter Connolly, a solicitor acting for the accused, requested his client undergo a psychiatric assessment.

Mr Mangan was remanded in custody to Cloverhill Prison and is to appear before another court hearing on January 20th.