Hazardous travel conditions expected as nationwide ice warning issued

Untreated surfaces on roads and footpaths are likely to be dangerous to drive or walk on. Photograph: Bryan O Brien/The Irish Times

A nationwide status yellow ice warning has been issued by Met Éireann, with hazardous travel conditions expected.

Temperatures are expected to hit a low of minus 3 degrees overnight, the harshest of which will be felt in Ulster, with widespread sharp frost and icy stretches. Scattered wintry showers are likely to be most common in Atlantic coastal counties. Untreated surfaces on roads and footpaths are likely to be dangerous to drive or walk on.

The warning will take effect from 6pm Sunday evening and remain in place until midday on Monday. It also applies to Northern Ireland beginning at the same time but ending a 10am on Monday. Patches of freezing fog are expected to develop across the island.

Monday looks set to be mostly dry with some showers of sleet in the west. Temperatures will be between 0 and 5 degrees below, plunging overnight to minus 4 or minus 5. Tuesday looks set to remain cold with some sleet or snow showers along with a sharp frost and icy patches and some lying snow in parts. Temperatures are expected to reach a low of minus 6 before the weather turns milder later in the week.