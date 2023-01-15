Gardaí rule out foul play in Mallow death after postmortem results

The man’s remains were found in a bed in the derelict boarded up cottage by workmen who entered the premises around midday on Friday to deal with rodent infestation. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien/Irish Times

Gardaí have ruled out foul play in the death of a man whose skeletal remains were found in a derelict boarded-up house in north Cork after they received the results of a postmortem.

Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster carried out a postmortem on Saturday on the remains found in the cottage on Beecher’s Street in Mallow, Co Cork. She confirmed to gardaí there was nothing to suggest the man had been the victim of foul play.

The man’s remains were found in a bed in the derelict cottage by workmen who entered the premises around midday on Friday to deal with a rodent infestation in the house. They immediately alerted gardaí who cordoned off the property.

Firefighters from the Cork County Fire Service based in Mallow assisted in the removal of the remains, which were taken to the morgue at Cork University Hospital for the postmortem.

Garda technical experts found a container of butter in a fridge with an expiry date in 2001, leading investigators to believe that the man had died over 20 years ago and that his remains were in the property when it was boarded up.

During Garda inquiries on the largely residential street, one local confirmed the house was boarded up when they moved to the street in 2002.

Gardaí believe the remains are those of a reclusive man who lived on his own at the house. Neighbours believed he had moved to the UK when they no longer saw him at the property or in the area.

However, gardaí will not be able to officially confirm the man’s identity until they have checked with local dentists to see if any of them treated him and have dental records that can then be compared with Dr Bolster’s postmortem findings.

Gardaí also checking with utility providers to find out when the electricity was switched off at the property and who arranged for it to be switched off. They are also examining whether the occupant was receiving any social welfare payments and if so when he stopped collecting them.

Gardaí also plan to check with mobile phone providers to see if the occupant of the house had any accounts with them though they have still to confirm if he owned one.

Gardaí say that, given they are satisfied there was nothing sinister or criminal about the man’s death, their focus is now on preparing a file for an inquest at the North Cork Coroner’s Court, but they have asked anyone with any information to contact them at Mallow Garda station on 022-31450.