First anniversary Mass due for schoolteacher Ashling Murphy

The family of primary schoolteacher Ashling Murphy (23) – who was killed while jogging along the bank of the Grand Canal in Tullamore, Co Offaly, on January 12th last year – have appealed for privacy.

An anniversary Mass marking one year since the death will take place in St Brigid’s Church, Mountbolus, on Thursday, January 12th.

On the approach to the first anniversary of Ms Murphy’s death, her family said they will not be commenting or talking to the media pending the outcome of the trial of a man charged in connection with her death.

Ms Murphy, a talented traditional Irish musician and a graduate of Mary Immaculate College in Limerick, was working as a teacher at Durrow National School at the time she died.

Her death provoked a number of rallies across the country amid widespread concern for the safety of women.

A man accused of murdering Ms Murphy has been sent for trial to the Central Criminal Court. Jozef Puska (31), with an address of Lynally Grove, Mucklagh, Co Offaly, has been in custody following a court hearing in Tullamore on January 19th last year.

In message posted on social media, family and friends called for privacy. The message read: “The family of Ashling Murphy acknowledge the interest of both the public and members of the press in the story of their beautiful daughter’s life and tragic death. The Murphy family are continuing to grieve the heavy loss of Ashling every day and as such have decided not to engage in any interviews with the media until the criminal trial has concluded”.

The message went on to say: “The Murphy family request that their privacy as well as the privacy of their extended family and friends be respected going forward.”

A memorial fund has been set up and registered with the charities regulator to honour the legacy of Ms Murphy, who organisers said touched the lives of so many people.

The organisers want the fund to support individuals, groups and other organisations that Ms Murphy had a connection with and who continue the legacy she left behind.