Farmer in his 60s dies in house fire in early hours of St Stephen’s Day

The fire was spotted at the house at Drominaheree in Glenflesk in East Kerry by a passing motorist on the N22 main Cork-Killarney road shortly after midnight. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien / THE IRISH TIMES Keywords : emergency ambulance accident crime police gardai garda attack illness 112 999 nine nine nine health hse fire fire service doctor attach accident crash fire caller operator death crash

Gardaí have begun a technical examination to establish the cause of a house fire which claimed the life of a farmer in his 60s living alone in Co Kerry in the early hours of St Stephen’s Day.

The fire was spotted at the house at Drominaheree in Glenflesk in East Kerry by a passing motorist on the N22 main Cork-Killarney road shortly after midnight who raised the alarm.

Several units of the Kerry County Fire Service from Killarney attended and battled the blaze which it’s understood was well developed when they arrived at the two-storey detached property.

Firefighters using breathing apparatus later recovered the body of the farmer and his remains have been brought to University Hospital Kerry for a postmortem examination on Tuesday.

READ MORE

Gardaí don’t believe there was any suspicious about the fire but Garda technical experts have begun a forensic examination to try to establish the exact seat and cause of the blaze.

Gardaí have not released the name of the deceased until all next of kin are notified but it’s understood that he was well known in farming circles.

The fire is the second fatal fire in Munster over the Christmas season and follows the death of 86-year-old widower Sean Lynch in a house fire in Carrigaline in Co Cork on December 23rd.