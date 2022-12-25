Status Orange ice warning issued for St Stephen’s Day

Members of the O’Neill and Gallagher families from Sydney, Australia take to the water at the 40 Foot in Dublin for a Christmas Day Swim. Photograph: Alan Betson

A status yellow ice warning is due to come into force across the country on Monday morning.

Met Éireann said the weather warning is in place from the early hours of St Stephen’s Day until 10am.

The forecaster said the ice could lead to hazardous travelling conditions, especially on untreated roads and paths.

Monday will be cold and bright with sunshine and scattered showers, some turning to sleet with snow possible over high ground.

Highest temperatures will generally range from three to seven degrees with moderate to fresh westerly winds.

Frost will develop overnight in some areas, with lowest temperatures minus two to four degrees.

Met Éireann said Tuesday looks set to begin wet and breezy with spells of rain. The rain will clear to scattered showers in Connacht and Ulster in the afternoon, but persist across much of Leinster and Munster.

Highest temperatures will range from eight to 11 degrees in fresh and gusty southwest winds. Rain will clear on Tuesday evening and it will become mostly dry for a time with long clear spells. Lowest temperatures will be between two to five degrees.